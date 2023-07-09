Man charged with drug offences in Belfast city centre

A man (27) has been charged with drug offences after a report of anti-social behaviour at flats in the King Street area of Belfast city centre on Friday morning.

According to the PSNI, the charges include possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The accused is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.