Man charged with drug possession and supply as PSNI investigate west Belfast UDA

The man is due to appear in court next month (Niall Carson/PA)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of drug possession and supply as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the west Belfast UDA.

He was charged with 14 counts of possession of class C drug with intent to supply, 4 counts of possession of class C drug and being concerned in the supply of class C drugs.

It's after searches were carried out in Belfast and Newtownards in January in relation to the activities of the paramilitary organisation.

The man is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court in October.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.