Man charged with drugs offences following PSNI searches in Dundonald linked to East Belfast UVF

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences following a search at two properties in Dundonald on Tuesday morning.

He will face charges of possession of Class A and C controlled drugs, possession of Class A and C drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Police said the earlier searches were part of their ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “As a result of the searches, a number of items including cash, suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected tramadol tablets and suspected drug documentation were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following this morning’s arrest and seizure. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

The 38-year-old will appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday June 13.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.