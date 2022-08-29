Man charged with firearm offences after report of shots fired at Ballygawley pub

A 20-year-old man has been charged with firearm offences after a report of shots being fired at a pub in Co Tyrone.

He is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property and assisting offenders and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Bell said at around 2.30am on Sunday, August 28, it was reported that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area of Ballygawley - one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.

“Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address," he added.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.