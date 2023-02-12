Man charged with fraud and burglary in Co Down after targeting elderly woman

The victim was in her eighties

Detectives investigating a series of offences targeting a woman aged in her eighties have charged a man.

A 49-year-old has been charged with fraud by false representation and two counts of burglary in the Comber area of Co Down.

He is further charged with taking a motor vehicle without authority, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to provide a specimen of breath and assault on police.

The charges relate to offences which date from December 18, 2022 to February 12, 2023.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court, sitting in Downpatrick on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, aged in his fifties, who was arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.