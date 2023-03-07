Man charged with Hollie Thomson murder dies suddenly

Christopher Morelli was charged with the murder of Hollie Thomson

A man charged with the murder of a Belfast mother-of-one has died suddenly while out on bail.

Hollie Thomson's body was discovered at her home in the Greenan area of Shaw's Road in the city last September.

Ms Thomson's partner, Christopher Morelli (31), appeared in court charged with the killing later the same month and was released on bail in November.

Mr Morelli - who had previously attempted suicide in the aftermath of Ms Thomson's death - has died suddenly while out on bail at an address in Hillsborough, the Irish News reported.

Christopher Morelli

At his bail hearing in November, the High Court heard a prosecution claim that Mr Morelli inflicted fatal injuries on his 28-year-old partner after taking cocaine, before he drove to visit a transvestite escort for an arranged meeting for sexual services.

Preliminary medical examinations identified suffocation and fractured neck as a possible cause of Ms Thomson's death, but defence lawyers challenged a claim that the evidence would sustain a murder charge, instead predicting that toxicology reports will instead support their case that it had been a drug overdose.

The court was told that Ms Thomson had been out at a social club with Mr Morelli on the night before her death.

The victim's sister went to Mr Morelli's home the following morning to ask what had happened and he was covered in blood from self-inflicted wounds, according to the prosecution's case, and he initially refused to answer questions.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton claimed the defendant then said the couple argued and had consensual sex before he left her house.

Christopher Morelli appears in court accused of murdering 28-year-old Hollie Thomson in west Belfast

Mr Morelli allegedly said Ms Thomson was shaking when he left, likening it to a fit, adding that he didn't know what to do.

Bail was subsequently granted under strict conditions, including a ban on alcohol and non-prescription drugs.

Mr Justice Fowler also imposed an exclusion zone order, adding: “There is to be no contact with any members of the deceased’s family.”

The funeral for Ms Thomson, who worked as a classroom assistant, was held at St Michael the Archangel’s Church on Finaghy Road.

Fr Brendan Mullhall told mourners that the funeral was to mark a "immensely sad and painful" passing, they were also celebrating Ms Thomson's short life that had touched so many people.

"She had a beautiful and unforgettable smile that radiated so much kindness and warmth," he said.

"She was respectful and kind - always there (for) advice and support or a shoulder to cry on."

Fr Mulhall said that "above all" Ms Thomson loved her family.

"Her mum and dad meant the absolute world to her as did Katie, her wee sister and best friend," he said.

Regarding her daughter Ayla, Fr Mulhall said: "Hollie was an absolutely devoted mother and she and Hollie shared an unbreakable and very special bond.

"There was an enormous amount of joy and happiness in the relationship."

Following her death, friends of the Belfast woman set up an online fundraiser to support her daughter which raised more than £10,000.