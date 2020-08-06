Man charged with killing 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek due in court

A man has been charged with the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek in Newry.

Police officers found Ms Wyrebek (20) dead at her home on Drumalane Park on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday has now been charged with her murder.

He is scheduled to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court today via videolink.

It was reported that a man was seen running through a number of gardens in the area of the murder before being tasered by police.

Friends of Ms Wyrebek, who was from Poland, have raised more than £2,000 to help her family fly to Northern Ireland.

The target on a GoFundMe page was surpassed in just 12 hours.

The fundraiser was shared widely online, with more than 160 people donating.

Writing on the page, one of the organisers said: "Patrycja was a dear friend of ours. We opened this page to try and help her family by raising money for them to fly over to Northern Ireland and pay their last respects to her.

"With them being from Poland, a lot of them are in no position to pay the price of a plane ticket.

"Any amount of money would go a long way and would be greatly appreciated."

A vigil was held in the Drumalane estate on Monday night.