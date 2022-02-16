Man charged with multiple drug offences following Lurgan searches last year

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, relating to searches in Lurgan last year that resulted in around two kilograms of suspected Class A drugs being seized.

The man has been charged with possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrate's Court via videolink on Wednesday, February 16.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In Northern Ireland, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD are Class A drugs, while, speed, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone and some amphetamines are Class B drugs.

Anabolic steroids, GHB and some tranquilisers are considered as Class C drugs.