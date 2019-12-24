Man charged with murder after bodies discovered in Belfast flat

Police believe the pair were murdered after an altercation at a flat in north BelfastOfficers are attempting to locate a bag of blood soaked clothing

PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/12/2019: The bodies of two people have been found in a flat in north Belfast. A local councillor said he understands they were stabbed. Police said they were called to Kinnaird Close on Monday. They said a member of the public told them that two bodies had been discovered. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Police at the scene at Kinnaird Close off Duncairn Avenue on Monday, December 23. Pic Pacemaker Press

The scene at Kinnaird Close off Duncairn Avenue on Monday. Pic Pacemaker Press

A man has been charged with two counts of murder after the bodies of two people were discovered at a flat in north Belfast on Monday.

The man and woman, who were reportedly stabbed to death, have been named as Frances Murray and Joseph Dutton.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Monday has been charged with their murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The bodies of the pair were discovered in a flat in Kinnaird Close yesterday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "At around 12.55pm police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of Frances and Joseph had been discovered in a flat in the area.

"While post mortem examinations have not yet taken place I am treating their deaths as murder."

Ms Murray was 37-years-old and Mr Dutton was 47-years-old.

Police believe that an altercation took place within the flat in Kinnaird Close where the pair's body were found.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anyone leaving the flats on Monday morning to get in touch with detectives.

Police are also attempting to locate a bag of blood soaked clothing that is believed to have been discarded in the area. The bag is described as being a white carrier type bag with orange lettering on it. Anyone who sees a bag matching this description should contact police immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said:“No matter how insignificant you think the information you have is, please contact us. Your information could be key to our investigation.

"If you can help our investigation, please call detectives on 101 quoting reference 885 23/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”