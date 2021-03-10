Man charged with murder after death of Denis Shearer (25) following assault in Bangor

A father has been charged with murder after the man he is accused of attacking died.

Timothy Walker’s charge was upgraded from attempted murder after Denis Shearer (25) passed away at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The defendant (39) did not appear during a brief hearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Walker, a father of two from Abbey Ring in Holywood, is alleged to have murdered Mr Shearer, who the court was told was a cousin of his wife, on March 9.

He is also charged with aggravated burglary at a property on Fernmore Road in Bangor on February 28.

Despite police objections, Walker was granted bail.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to April 7.