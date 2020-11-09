Man charged with murder bid after young mother stabbed in Newry

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Newry

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a young mother was stabbed in Newry.

It was reported the incident took place at a house in the Liska Manor area with police alerted at around 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

The victim is believed to be aged in her 30s and was in a serious condition yesterday after being stabbed multiple times.

A 38-year-old man was arrested later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was charged and will appear in court on Monday.

SDLP councillor Michael Savage attended the scene on Saturday night alongside MLA Justin McNulty.

"The Liska and Dublin Road area is a very quiet part of the city," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The people and neighbours are obviously very shocked at what's happened to someone who lives in our community," he added.

"Our thoughts and prayers at the moment are very much with this young mother in the hope that she pulls through and makes a full recovery."

Urging anyone with relevant information to contact police, he added: "We want to let her know that the whole community are very much with her and her family.

"Anything she needs, the community will rally round at this difficult time."

In a statement on Saturday, Mr McNulty said the young mother had been taken to Daisy Hill Hospital Emergency Department before being transferred to Royal Victoria Hospital to treat her multiple wounds.

"There is a really great close knit community all around Liska and everyone will be shocked by this news," he said.

Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins called the news "distressing" and said "the thoughts and prayers of all are with the young victim in the hope she makes a full recovery".

The PSNI have called on anyone with information on the incident to call police in Newry on 101, quoting reference number 1298, for November 7.

A report can also be submitted online using a non-emergency reporting form via http://psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.