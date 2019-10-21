Man charged with murder bid as Belfast teen wounded in alleged stabbing

A man was remanded in custody today charged with the attempted murder of a teenage boy in north Belfast.

Colin Clarke, 31, was arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at Spamount Street on Saturday night.

Police said the wounded youth was taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious but not life-threatening.

Clarke, of Upper Mervue Street in the city, faces a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

He did not seek bail during a brief appearance before Belfast Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Peter Magill remanded him in custody to appear again by video-link on November 18.