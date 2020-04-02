Man charged with murder following death of woman (82) in Larne

He is due in court on Friday (stock photo)

A man (32) has been charged with murder following the sudden death of an 82-year-old woman in Larne.

Police were called to the scene of the sudden death of the woman in Dromaine Drive area of the town on Monday evening.

A post-mortem has since been carried out and police are now treating her death as murder.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 3.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.