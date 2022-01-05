Man charged with murder following stabbing of Aidan Mann in Downpatrick

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Aidan Mann, who was stabbed to death in Downpatrick on Monday.

The PSNI said the accused will appear before court on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man, following a stabbing incident in Downpatrick on Monday 3rd January, have charged a 36-year-old man with murder and possession of a weapon.

“He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday morning (January 5th).

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A talented tattoo artist, 28-year-old Mr Mann, was also known by the name Zen Black.

Last night a vigil was held for Mr Mann with around 60 vehicles gathered at the Seacat car meet up event in Belfast’s Corporation Street underpass – an event Mr Mann is said to have attended each Tuesday evening.