Man charged with murder of baby Hunter McGleenon

A 31 year old man has been charged with the murder of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon.

He has also been charged with possession of an indecent photograph of a child and illegal entry to the UK.

The man is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The 11-month-old baby was found dead in his Keady, Co Armagh home on Tuesday.

On Friday police confirmed the child was murdered.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Sadly, following the results of the post mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation.

“My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

“This is something no parent should ever have to experience.

“His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.”

Baby Hunter died overnight on Monday at his home on Market Street in Keady and was later pronounced dead at Craigavon Area Hospital.

In a further tragedy for the family, Hunter’s great grandmother passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

News of the baby’s death sent shockwaves through the community. Funeral details have yet to be announced but a GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

Detective Chief Inspector Corrigan said: “As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a White BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday, November 26.

“Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” added DCI Corrigan.