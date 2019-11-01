Man charged with murder of Bangor man Timothy Graham

A 45-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bangor man Timothy Graham.

Police launched a murder investigation yesterday after Mr Graham (47) was killed at a sheltered housing development for people suffering from mental health issues.

The attack happened outside a property owned by Choice Housing Association in Bangor's Enterprise Court area shortly after 1am yesterday.

Andrew Ian Vance, of Enterprise Court in Bangor, appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon charged with murder where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear again by video-link at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on November 29.

Detective Inspector Millar said: “Timothy, who was originally from Hillsborough but living in Bangor, was stabbed to death outside his home in Enterprise Court shortly after 1am yesterday morning and my thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I understand that this murder is extremely shocking and concerning for people living in the local community. I want to provide reassurance that I am not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder at this time.

"If anyone has any further information that could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 61 31/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”