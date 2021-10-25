Man charged with murder of Brian Coulter tells court he ‘acted in self-defence’

A man charged with the murder of former RUC officer Brian Coulter has told a court that he acted in self-defence.

Sebastian Adrian Nowak, 27, of Colvil Street in Belfast, has been charged with murdering Brian Coulter between October 13-18 and assaulting a police officer on October 18.

The defendant also appeared for a breach of bail. He had been excluded from entering Magherafelt but a police officer said Nowak was residing in the town since his release from prison.

The body of 62-year-old Brian Coulter was discovered at a flat in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt on October 18.

Appearing before Derry Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Nowak spoke to confirm his personal details and a Polish interpreter translated all other submissions.

A police officer said he could connect the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor Ronan McCourt had no issue with the connection.

No bail application was made and the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) requested a four-week remand into custody.

Mr McCourt relayed a message to the court on behalf of Nowak.

The defence solicitor said his client has been interviewed at length over a number of days.

He also addressed what he described as “social media rumours” which are “patently untrue”.

Mr McCourt told the court that his client “acted in self-defence” and Nowak wished to express his condolences to the family of Mr Coulter.

Deputy District Judge Connolly said it was not for the Magistrate’s Court to enter into the arena of what happened.

“Given the serious nature of the charges”, Judge Connolly remanded Nowak in custody to appear at a court sitting in Magherafelt Courthouse via video link on November 17.