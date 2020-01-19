Man charged with murder of Nathan Gibson (25) in Craigavon

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Nathan Gibson in Craigavon.

Mr Gibson (25) was discovered fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road in the town late on Thursday.

Lake Road was closed throughout Friday as police and forensics teams swept the area.

The Legahory estate home of Mr Gibson, his partner and their young child was also cordoned off and under a heavy police presence.

Speaking following the murder, Detective Inspector John Caldwell said police received a report late on Thursday night that Mr Gibson had been attacked.

Officers responded and found him fatally wounded on the towpath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Caldwell also stated that police are investigating another incident in the Legahory Court area.

"Whilst we cannot get into specific details of this incident we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner in this area late last night [Thursday] to contact police," he said.

"I would ask anyone who has information that could assist me with my enquiries to contact detectives from Serious Crime Branch at Lurgan PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1741 16/01/20."

The 40-year-old man charged with Mr Gibson's murder is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.