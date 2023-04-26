Man charged with murder of Paul O’Boyle who died after being assaulted

A man has been charged with murder after Paul Francis O’Boyle died after being assaulted in a Co Antrim village.

The 56-year-old man, arrested this morning, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Mr O’Boyle, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.

The 58-year-old from the village died in hospital from his injuries on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org