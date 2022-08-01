Man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena remanded into custody

A 29-year-old man accused of the murder of Victor Hamilton, who was found outside his Ballymena home, has been remanded into custody.

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, by videolink from police custody, Mamadu Saido Djalo confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

Djalo, with an address at Springfield Crescent in west Belfast, is accused of the murder of Mr Hamilton on Tuesday, July 26.

Mr Hamilton (63) was found dead in the driveway of his home at Orkney Drive in Ballymena shortly before 8am last Wednesday.

Djalo was arrested a short time later and a 23-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man remain in police custody in relation to the enquiry.

In court today, Detective Sergeant Campbell gave evidence that he knew the facts and circumstances and he believed he could connect Djalo to the murder.

Defence counsel Blaine Nugent confirmed “we are not in a position to move a bail application” but added that he hoped to apply for bail in a week.

Granting the application for a week adjournment, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Djalo into custody and adjourned the case to August 8.