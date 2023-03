A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after the suspicious death of a woman at a hospital in Londonderry last year.

A 21-year-old woman died at the city's Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020.

Police described the woman's death as "suspicious"

She died following an incident at an address in the Gortnessy Meadows area of Derry on August 3.

The man is set to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday.