Man charged with number of offences after woman assaulted in Co Antrim

A 30 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including making threats to kill, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is expected to appear at Limavady Magistrates court on Wednesday.

The charges are in connection with an attack on a woman at a property in the Drumtara area of Ballymena between the Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.