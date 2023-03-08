Man charged with over 30 animal cruelty offences linked to badger baiting in Co Fermanagh

A 34-year-old man who was arrested in Co Fermanagh has been charged with more than 30 animal cruelty offences linked to badger baiting.

A number of dogs were seized by police on Tuesday as part of the probe into wildlife crime which was carried out under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

The charges include “killing, injuring or taking a wild animal”, “causing or attempting to cause an animal fight”, “being present at an animal fight” and “causing unnecessary suffering to animals”.

The suspect is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on March 22.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell previously said officers across Northern Ireland investigate “fighting offences” like any other crime as he vowed to continue to combat the persecution of animals in rural areas.

“As a service, we take all wildlife crimes seriously including badger baiting and unnecessary suffering caused to many animals,” he said.

“Police will continue with a robust enforcement of the Animal Welfare and Wildlife legislation where they come upon such matters, and encourage the public to report any activity thought to be suspicious to police on 101."