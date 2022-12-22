Man charged with poppy wreath ‘hate crimes’ in Co Down

Police have charged a 22-year-old man following a number of hate crime incidents in the Lower Square area of Kilkeel in October.

This relates to a number of poppy wreaths being stolen and damaged.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including three counts of criminal damage, two counts of attempted criminal damage and theft.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on January 18, 2023.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.