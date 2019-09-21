Man charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances following Carrickfergus searches

The man will appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The man has also been charged with two counts of possessing a class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The charges are in relation to a number of searches in the Carrickfergus area on Friday September 20.

Two men aged 28 and 31 who were arrested have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.