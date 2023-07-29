Man charged with possession of gun after alleged threat to kill in south Belfast

Detectives investigating a firearms-related report in the Dromara Street area of south Belfast have charged a man to court.

The alleged offence took place on Friday afternoon, July 28.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to kill.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 25.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old woman has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.