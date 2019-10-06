Man charged with six counts of attempted child abduction

The man will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with six counts of attempted child abduction.

The man was arrested in Londonderry on Friday October 4 after police received a report of a man approaching children in the Strathfoyle area.

He was detained at the scene by local residents until police arrived and was later taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.