Man charged with terror offences after mortar bomb find

Man held after searches linked to discovery of a mortar device

A man is to appear in court on Friday charged with terrorism offences connected to a New IRA plot to attack police.

The 28-year-old has been charged with perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and recording information likely to be of use to someone preparing an act of terrorism.

He was arrested in Strabane, Co Tyrone on Wednesday by anti-terrorism police during searches linked to the discovery of a mortar device in Church View in the town in September.

The device was found on a wall near houses and police believe it was potentially deadly.

Police said the device was aimed at a police station and intended to injure or murder officers.

The man is to appear in front of judges at Londonderry Magistrates' Court and, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.