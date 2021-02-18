Man charged with terrorism offence after Ballyclare UDA search

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism related offence after a search by police investigating the South East Antrim UDA.

The man is charged with possession of articles connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 57(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The charges follow a search of a property in the Erskine Park area of Ballyclare on February 16.

The search was part of an operation targeting suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.