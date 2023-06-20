Man charged with theft and criminal damage following Dunmurry collision

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with a number of offences following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Queensway area of Dunmurry on Monday.

He is due before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on July 18, on charges including theft and criminal damage.

Two other men, aged 20 and 21, have been released on bail to allow for further enquires.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.