Man charged with UVF-linked drug offences in Belfast

A 42-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, and possession of a class B drug in east Belfast.

The arrest came as part of a police investigation into suspected criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested on Monday, following the seizure of suspected illegal drugs as a result of searches conducted at properties in Braniel.

He is set to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 2.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.