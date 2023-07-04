Man convicted after dog attacked child in Belfast park

A Belfast man who was in control of a dog which attacked a child has been convicted.

Belfast City Council took the prosecution against Mr. Michael Elton (68) of Cambrai Street, Belfast.

The prosecution was taken after reports that a black and white border collie type dog had attacked and injured an eleven-year-old boy at Woodvale Park in May 2022.

Mr Elton was fined £500 at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Tuesday). He was also ordered to pay compensation of £1,000 to the injured party as well as costs of £101.

Mr Elton was convicted of an offence under Article 29 of The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 as amended by the Dangerous Dogs (NI) Order 1991.