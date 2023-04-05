Man convicted of murdering a 11-month-old Hunter McGleenan in Co Armagh has sentence increased

A man convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in Co Armagh has had his sentence increased following a referral to the Court of Appeal.

Last October Sharyar Ali was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a tariff of 13 years after he pleaded guilty to the murder of baby Hunter McGleenan in November 2019.

This has now been increased to a tariff of 16 years after which he becomes eligible for release on life licence.

Ali previously claimed Hunter’s death had been accidental and his fatal injuries had occurred when he attempted to perform CPR on him after he fell off the sofa.

He was caring for the child while Hunter’s mother, Mr Ali’s then-partner, was visiting a sick relative.

The Court of Appeal said their updated decision was based on the nature of the case.

“This is a serious case of murder of a very young child where there was an overwhelming case against the respondent based on the medical evidence and the absence of any explanation as to how this child died,” read the summary judgement.

“This is not a case where it could be realistically argued that there was a viable defence. Therefore, the unfairness to the respondent is not as stark as in those cases where an accused is given an indication of a non-custodial sentence.

"This means that in the interests of justice we consider that the respondent’s tariff will have to be increased.”

In concluding remarks, the court said this case will serve as a guideline for appropriate sentencing in cases involving the murder of a young child.