Man critical after being struck by car in Co Tyrone on New Year’s Eve

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in Co Tyrone.

In happened in the Great Northern Road area of Omagh early on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the pedestrian shortly before the incident was reported at 4.50am to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Suiter said: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and witnessed a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 257 of 31/12/22.”