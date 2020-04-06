Man critical and three arrested after Belfast Ardoyne stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Etna Drive area of north Belfast on April 5th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in north Belfast.

It happened in the Ardglen Place area of Ardoyne on Sunday at around 10.30pm.

Police were approached by a 29-year-old on Etna Drive who stated he had been stabbed a short time earlier by three males in Ardglen Place.

The man had stopped his car when he was approached by the males who stabbed him in the arm and back before making off.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as critical but stable. A 19-year-old woman, who was also in the car at the time, was not injured.

Three males, two aged 18 and one aged 20, have been arrested.

The incident comes after the killing of Robbie Lawlor in the area on Saturday.

North Belfast SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the community "has had enough trauma and shock" over the weekend at an already frightening time and "don’t deserve this".

"Those intent on continuing to cause harm or misery on the community need to go away," he added.

Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting 1456 05/04/20.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.