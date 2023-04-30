Man critical following ‘major’ crash in east Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital following a “major” crash in east Belfast.

The single vehicle collision occurred on Rosetta Park on Sunday afternoon.

One person was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The patient’s condition has been described by police as critical.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call just after 2pm.

“NIAS despatched three emergency crews to the incident,” they added.

“The HEMS team was also tasked to attend, arriving by response car.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

Earlier local Alliance Party councillor Michael Long wrote on social media: “Major RTC on Rosetta Park. Road closed so please avoid.

“Hope everyone is ok.”

However the route has since reopened to traffic.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which might assist with enquiries, to contact 101 and quote reference number 985 of 30/04/23.”