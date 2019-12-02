Man critical with life threatening injuries after Derry home attack

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being attacked by a group of men in a Londonderry house.

Police described the attack in the Cornshell Fields area as a "serious assault". It took place in the early hours of Monday, December 2.

Shortly after 2am it was reported that the man had been attacked in the house by four men.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for potentially life threatening injuries where his condition is described as critical.

Three other men and two women, who were also in the house at the time, were not injured.

Four men believed to have been involved in the incident are reported to have made off in a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf in the area at the time to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 107 02/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.