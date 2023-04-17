Man critically ill after weekend incident in Rasharkin

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward (PA) — © Niall Carson

Police are investigating after a man aged in his 50s was found unconscious in Co Antrim.

An assault on a man was reported to officers on the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday night.

The man remains critically ill in hospital, police have said.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Officers were notified, just after 10pm last night, of a man found lying unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises,” he said.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed any form of altercation, to please come forward. Call us on 101, and quote reference number 1944 of 16/04/23.”