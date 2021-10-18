Man critically injured in attack outside Portadown pub

A man is in a “critical condition” in hospital after an assault in Portadown.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday, October 17.

The PSNI said the victim, aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said there may have been a large number of witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson said: “We believe at this time that the injured man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown town centre, at around 1.40am on Sunday morning.

"A short time after the assault occurred it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains at this time in a critical condition.”

He added: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries following the incident and have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“From CCTV footage of the scene at the time of the incident we can see that there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area.”

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dash-cam footage from the scene which could assist with their investigation to contact detectives at Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”