Man denies murdering young dad at house party

A Co Antrim man appeared in court yesterday where he denied murdering a father of one at a house party in Crumlin.

Niall Magee died from a single stab wound to his face during a violent altercation at a house in the Cairn Walk area of the village on April 28 last year.

The court heard the man accused of his murder does not deny inflicting the fatal wound, but claims he acted in self-defence.

Michael McManus (27), from Archer Hill in Crumlin, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with his solicitor's office.

He spoke to confirm his name, and when the charge of murdering the 21-year old was put to McManus, he replied 'not guilty'.

After McManus entered his plea, Mr Justice O'Hara noted the defendant was making a case of self-defence.

Both the Crown and defence highlighted issues that needed to be dealt with ahead of trial. Mr Justice O'Hara listed that the case be reviewed at the end of the summer, and said he hoped a trial date could be fixed at that stage.