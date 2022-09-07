Man detained after ‘alleged crossbow incident’ in south Belfast as residents react to ‘shocking’ evening

A man has believed to be arrested after an ‘alleged crossbow incident’ in south Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s understood an arrow ricocheted off a wall and struck a passing cyclist who was not seriously injured. PSNI officers then proceeded to close off St Jude's Parade and Raby Street off the Ormeau Road as a result.

Residents in the St Judes Parade area, which remains closed, have described their shock at the incident, after officers stormed a multi-story complex where the man is believed to live.

“I was sitting in my flat and heard the police coming in and shouting,” said one neighbour.

“They broke the doors in on the property next door to me, but it’s been empty since the previous occupant died. Then they burst into the flat on the other side, but no one was in there except the dog. I heard officers’ shouting to contain it.”

The nervous resident was relieved to see her door stay on its hinges.

“I’m shocked,” they continued, “This is a quiet area and my neighbours have never caused any bother.”

Other horrified residents arriving home from work stopped their cars to ask pedestrians why officers wearing blue gloves had swarmed their apartment block.

“That’s crazy,” one exclaimed after being informed about what allegedly happened.

The suspect was detained at the scene as officers searched his home. He was then taken away moments after a policeman arrived with an evidence bag.

As the incident unfolded children continued their football training in Ulidia Playing Fields oblivious to what had happened.

Earlier, a police spokesperson confirmed officers were dealing with an “ongoing incident in the St Judes Parade area of south Belfast.”

They added: “There have been no injuries and there are no further details at this time.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown has said the incident will cause real shock among those who live here” and described the area as as “quiet residential street”.

“The idea that something like this could happen so close to homes and right next to where kids were playing football is unthinkable” he said.

"I was actually dealing with a constituency issue in the street shortly before this incident happened, and it really isn't what you want to see.

"There have been some issues in the wider area that I have been working on, and it is something that residents and businesses have been raising with me. I know police are aware, so extra patrols in the community would be very welcome to both reassure residents and help prevent any further incidents."