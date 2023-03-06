Man detained in Co Down in connection with drugs offences in Poland

A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with drugs offences in Poland.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working with local officers in Newry, detained the 43-year-old suspect in the city on Monday morning.

The man is wanted by Polish authorities for ‘serious’ drugs offences committed in the country.

A PSNI spokesperson said he was apprehended by virtue of an extradition warrant and will be brought before an Extradition Court in due course.