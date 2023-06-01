Man detained in Derry extradited to Republic to stand trial for alleged drugs offences

A 25-year-old man has been extradited to the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for drugs offences which allegedly occurred in the Dublin area in June 2020.

The man was detained in the Londonderry area on February 6 on an international arrest warrant and first appeared before Laganside Court the following day.

Today the extradition process was completed with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: "This extradition involved the working partnership of An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency and the Police Service's International Policing Unit.

“This is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”