Man dies after car and lorry crash near Ballyclare

The road traffic collision occurred on the Ballylagan Road in Ballyclare

A man has died following a road crash involving a lorry in Co Antrim.

The two-vehicle collision on the Carrickfergus Road, close to the Ballylagan Road, Ballynure, was reported to police at approximately 9.15am on Monday, and involved a car and a lorry.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while another patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

Officers remain at the scene conducting their enquiries, and police said it is envisaged that the Ballylagan Road and Carrickfergus Road will both remain closed for some time.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said it received a 999 call at 9.19am following a report of the collision.

Two emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, to call 101 and quote reference number 285 of 11/01/21.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said there are no further details at this time.