Man dies after car crash in Newtownabbey
A man has died after a car crash in Newtownabbey during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Upper Hightown Road area at around 2.20am after a collision involving a grey Ford Focus.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspector Paul McCarron said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning and captured what occurred on their dash cam to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 105 of 06/05/20.”
The Upper Hightown Road was closed for a period. Police said it was reopened just after 10am.