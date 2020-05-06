Man dies after car crash in Newtownabbey

The scene of a car crash on the Upper Hightown road in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim. Pic Stephen Davison

A man has died after a car crash in Newtownabbey during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Upper Hightown Road area at around 2.20am after a collision involving a grey Ford Focus.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Paul McCarron said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning and captured what occurred on their dash cam to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 105 of 06/05/20.”

The Upper Hightown Road was closed for a period. Police said it was reopened just after 10am.