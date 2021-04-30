Man dies after Co Fermanagh house fire

A man has died following a fire in a house in Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh earlier this week.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a house at Camphill Park in the village at 3.56am on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances from Lisnaskea Fire Station and one from Enniskillen attended the incident.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “A male casualty was rescued from the house by firefighters, who then provided him with medical care. The casualty was taken to hospital for treatment, but tragically he died while in hospital.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used three jets to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control by 5.46am.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition.”