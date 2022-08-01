Man dies after collision with lorry in Sion Mills last week

The PSNI has confirmed a man has died from his injuries following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone last month.

The two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, July 26, on Melmount Road in Sion Mills involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene where the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

The man sadly passed away in hospital on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with police, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.”