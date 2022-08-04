Man dies after crash involving lorry in Co Londonderry

A man has died in a road crash in Moneymore.

A man has died after a two vehicle crash in Co Londonderry, police have confirmed.

The collision happened shortly after 5pm on Tuesday in the village of Moneymore. The man had been driving a blue BMW Z3 which collided with a HGV lorry.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Information can be passed on by calling 101, quoting reference 1330 of August 2.

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

No further details have been released at this time.