Man dies after crash near Co Down village of Kilcoo

A man has died following crash near the Co Down village of Kilcoo, police have confirmed.

The road traffic collision happened in the early hours of Friday morning on the Castlewellan Road.

Police said the incident was a one vehicle crash involving a Mitsubishi car.

A passenger in the car was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but later passed away.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said they are now investigating the crash and have appealed for any witnesses or those who may have dash cam footage to contact them.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathy Mason sent her condolences to the man’s family and said she hopes the injured person makes a full recovery.

“The local community has been shocked and saddened at the death of a man in a car crash on the Castlewellan Road near Kilcoo,” she said.

“Another person was also injured in the incident, and I hope they make a full recovery.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who died.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

PSNI Sergeant Braiden said: “The one-vehicle collision involving a Mitsubishi Shogun happened on the Castlewellan Road, close to the junction with the Convent Road, Cabra.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“The male passenger was transported to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but has sadly since passed away.

“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road between 11.30pm on Thursday, 30 September and 1am on Friday, 1 October and who witnessed the collision, or may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting reference 23 01/10/21.”