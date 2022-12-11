Man dies after falling ill in vehicle on Co Antrim road, police confirm

A man has died suddenly after falling ill in a vehicle travelling on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey on Saturday evening.

Police said he was taken to hospital before passing away.

They also said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood the incident happened close to the Sandyknowes roundabout in the area.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police attended a report of a man taking ill in a vehicle in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey last night, Saturday 10 December.

"The man was taken to hospital where he later died. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”